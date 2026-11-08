Swedish man arrested for 643-day overstay in Krabi

A Swedish man was arrested in Krabi after police discovered he had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand by 643 days. He was stopped while preparing to board a passenger boat to Koh Phi Phi.

Acting on a tip-off about a foreign man suspected of staying in Thailand illegally, Krabi immigration and tourist police launched an investigation and learned that he was planning to take a boat to Koh Phi Phi.

Officers went to the departure area and located a foreign man matching the description.

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When asked to produce identification documents, the man was unable to provide any. Police then checked his details through the Immigration Bureau’s biometric database.

The records identified him as a Swedish national who entered Thailand on December 3, 2024, with permission to stay until January 31, 2025.

However, he had remained in the country for 643 days beyond his permitted stay.

The man was arrested and transferred to Mueang Krabi Police Station for legal proceedings ahead of deportation.

The arrest forms part of a nationwide immigration crackdown targeting foreigners who overstay their visas, remain in Thailand illegally or are wanted under international arrest warrants.

Krabi Immigration Police have also been instructed to step up inspections and investigations into foreigners suspected of breaching immigration laws, particularly those who have exceeded their permitted stay.

Members of the public with information about suspected immigration violations can contact the Immigration Bureau hotline on 1178 during official working hours.

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