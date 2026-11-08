Swedish man arrested for 643-day overstay in Krabi

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 8, 2026, 10:23 AM
1 minute read
Swedish man arrested for 643-day overstay in Krabi
Photo via Facebook: The Photo News

A Swedish man was arrested in Krabi after police discovered he had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand by 643 days. He was stopped while preparing to board a passenger boat to Koh Phi Phi.

Acting on a tip-off about a foreign man suspected of staying in Thailand illegally, Krabi immigration and tourist police launched an investigation and learned that he was planning to take a boat to Koh Phi Phi.

Officers went to the departure area and located a foreign man matching the description.

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When asked to produce identification documents, the man was unable to provide any. Police then checked his details through the Immigration Bureau’s biometric database.

Krabi immigration police arrested a Swedish man who overstayed by 643 days after stopping him as he prepared to board a boat to Koh Phi Phi.
Photo via Facebook: The Photo News

The records identified him as a Swedish national who entered Thailand on December 3, 2024, with permission to stay until January 31, 2025.

However, he had remained in the country for 643 days beyond his permitted stay.

The man was arrested and transferred to Mueang Krabi Police Station for legal proceedings ahead of deportation.

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Krabi immigration police arrested a Swedish man who overstayed by 643 days after stopping him as he prepared to board a boat to Koh Phi Phi.
Photo via Facebook: The Photo News

The arrest forms part of a nationwide immigration crackdown targeting foreigners who overstay their visas, remain in Thailand illegally or are wanted under international arrest warrants.

Krabi Immigration Police have also been instructed to step up inspections and investigations into foreigners suspected of breaching immigration laws, particularly those who have exceeded their permitted stay.

Members of the public with information about suspected immigration violations can contact the Immigration Bureau hotline on 1178 during official working hours.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 8, 2026, 10:23 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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