Swedish and British nationals die in separate falls in Pattaya City

Photo courtesy of iStock

Pattaya City, located in Chon Buri, Thailand, was the unfortunate scene of the tragedy as two foreign men – a Swedish national and a Briton – plummeted to their deaths in seemingly unrelated incidents just thirty minutes apart early Sunday.

An official statement from Pattaya City Police Station, delivered by Police Inspector Police Lieutenant Aniruj Jeroh, confirmed the incidents but stopped short of ruling them as suicides, despite the similarities to other such cases.

The first incident, was reported to Pol. Lt. Aniruj involved a man falling from a hotel on Pattaya Sai 3 Road. The victim was later identified as Jack Imgemar Reffhood, a 60 year old Swedish national.

Nanthaphop Luakthaisong, a 25 year old security guard on duty at the time, reported seeing a silhouette descending from the third floor. The sound of impact confirmed the tragic event moments later.

Upon investigation of Room No. 309, from which Reffhood fell, the police found no evidence of a struggle, shared Pol. Lt. Aniruj.

A second report of a similar nature reached Pol. Lt. Aniruj around 2.30am. This time, the incident took place at a hotel located on Soi Bua Khao in central Pattaya, reported Bangkok Post.

The victim was Martin Upton, a 69 year old man from Britain. It was believed that Upton jumped from Room No. 408 on the fourth floor.

An eyewitness, a woman at the hotel, recounted hearing cries of pain and pleas for help. With the help of a torch, she found Upton on the ground, severely injured and overcome with pain. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Upton succumbed to his injuries.

Follow us on :













The police are continuing with their inquiries into these tragic incidents.

In related news, a 33 year old British national tragically killed in a Pattaya BASE-jumping accident. Parachute malfunctioned during a stunt from a condominium’s 29th floor. Investigation revealed no signs of foul play.