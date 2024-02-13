Ready for takeoff: Suvarnabhumi Airport set to soar with new runway

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Transport Minister Suriya Jungroongreangkit announced a surge in Suvarnabhumi Airport’s operational prowess with the imminent completion of its third runway in July.

Suriya forecasts a soaring increase, propelling the airport’s flight handling capability from 67 flights per hour to a whopping 94, a pivotal move in fortifying Thailand’s position as a pivotal aviation nucleus in the region.

The forthcoming third runway, situated to the east of the existing ones, will boast its own passenger terminal and an array of airport amenities. Complementing this expansion drive, the recent inauguration of the Satellite 1 (SAT-1) passenger terminal has marked a milestone in the airport’s evolution, with 13 airlines already utilising the state-of-the-art facility.

The introduction of SAT-1 triggered a seismic surge in flight operations at Suvarnabhumi, with daily flight numbers serviced by the terminal soaring to 86. Officials anticipate this figure to skyrocket further, reaching a staggering 112 flights per day by month’s end, underscoring the seamless assimilation of the new terminal into the airport’s holistic operations, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin paid a surprise visit to Suvarnabhumi International Airport last Monday, February 5, amongst reports of a recent biometric system glitch that threw the airport into chaos during rush hours.

The glitch, a repeat offender, wreaked havoc on automatic passport control channels, leaving departing jet-setters stranded and frustrated. Eyewitnesses claim the 61 year old prime minister’s unannounced appearance was a direct response to this technological turmoil.

In other news, Airports of Thailand (AOT) revealed an ambitious investment plan of 4.4 billion baht for enhancements at Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Don Mueang International Airport.

These plans were made public by AOT Deputy Director Keerati Kitmanawat, who shared the vision of increasing service and security standards at Suvarnabhumi Airport to meet the passenger traffic that is expected to bounce back to 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers of 65 million. In addition to this, AOT has laid out plans for the East Expansion project at Suvarnabhumi Airport.