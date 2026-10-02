Suvarnabhumi clears stranded passengers, sets Saturday deadline for bags

Suvarnabhumi Airport has cleared thousands of stranded passengers affected by recent flooding, while efforts continue to return delayed baggage and clear a cargo backlog, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said yesterday, October 1.

Phiphat, who also serves as deputy prime minister, visited the airport at about 4pm with Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat to review the recovery operation.

He said the stranded passenger problem was resolved by about 1am yesterday, with no passengers stuck in the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attention has now shifted to delayed baggage. Officials are aiming to return all remaining bags to passengers by no later than tomorrow night, October 3.

Baggage stored in the holding area is expected to be moved out by tonight. Any bags still remaining will be transferred to Thai Airways for safekeeping, allowing passengers to contact the airline directly to collect them.

Phiphat said a final baggage-clearance deadline had been set for Sunday, October 4, by which time only a small number of bags were expected to remain.

The recovery effort is being supported by 123 Royal Thai Air Force personnel, along with lifting and cargo-handling equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Royal Thai Army personnel have also been deployed, while Thai Airways has rented additional equipment, including forklifts, to speed up operations.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has provided additional space for backlogged goods to be stored, sorted and organised before customers are contacted to collect them.

Cargo operations have also begun returning to normal. Phiphat said new imports and exports can now be processed as usual, with customers able to collect incoming goods and newly accepted exports being loaded onto aircraft.

Cargo that accumulated between September 26 and 30 remains under clearance, with officials aiming to deliver the backlog to customers within five days.

Thai Airways is also expected to restore its flight schedule to full capacity tomorrow after previously reducing or cancelling some services during the disruption.

Phiphat said the goal is for all flights to operate according to schedule and for delays not to recur once full operations resume.

Related news