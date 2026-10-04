Suvarnabhumi baggage backlog tied to outsourced ground staff

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Staffing practices at Suvarnabhumi Airport are under scrutiny after passenger baggage piled up and acceptance of new air cargo was temporarily suspended. Reports point to outsourced ground-handling workers hired on daily or freelance terms without permanent contracts.

Flooding is widely seen as the trigger, but reports suggest it was not the only factor. Some temporary and freelance workers did not report for duty because of the conditions, and the company had limited ability to compel them.

The resulting shortage of ground staff has been cited as one factor behind the baggage backlog in recent days. The cargo suspension has added pressure on airlines, cargo operators and businesses that rely on air freight.

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Critics say daily and freelance arrangements can mean lower pay and fewer benefits than permanent airline employees receive.

Thai Airways International holds a concession for certain ground services at Suvarnabhumi and set up a separate company to handle related staffing and outsourcing.

The company was established in 2010 to supply personnel for Thai Airways operations. Thai Airways holds a 49% stake, while Phuket Airport Catering Company (PACCO) holds the remaining 51%.

During Thai Airways’ business rehabilitation, the airline cut its workforce. Outsourced workers then took on some duties previously handled by airline employees, increasing the outsourcing company’s role.

Some of the company’s directors are also reportedly former Thai Airways personnel. This has prompted questions about possible conflicts of interest and access to internal information, although those concerns remain matters for further examination.

Further clarification from the companies and agencies involved is needed to determine how flooding, logistics problems, staffing shortages and outsourcing each contributed.

The situation highlights how vulnerable airport operations can be when essential services rely heavily on temporary labour, particularly when emergencies stop workers reaching their workplaces.

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