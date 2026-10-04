Suvarnabhumi baggage backlog tied to outsourced ground staff

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 4, 2026, 9:00 AM
1 minute read
Suvarnabhumi baggage backlog tied to outsourced ground staff
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Staffing practices at Suvarnabhumi Airport are under scrutiny after passenger baggage piled up and acceptance of new air cargo was temporarily suspended. Reports point to outsourced ground-handling workers hired on daily or freelance terms without permanent contracts.

Flooding is widely seen as the trigger, but reports suggest it was not the only factor. Some temporary and freelance workers did not report for duty because of the conditions, and the company had limited ability to compel them.

The resulting shortage of ground staff has been cited as one factor behind the baggage backlog in recent days. The cargo suspension has added pressure on airlines, cargo operators and businesses that rely on air freight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics say daily and freelance arrangements can mean lower pay and fewer benefits than permanent airline employees receive.

Suvarnabhumi baggage backlog tied to outsourced ground staff | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thai Airways International holds a concession for certain ground services at Suvarnabhumi and set up a separate company to handle related staffing and outsourcing.

The company was established in 2010 to supply personnel for Thai Airways operations. Thai Airways holds a 49% stake, while Phuket Airport Catering Company (PACCO) holds the remaining 51%.

During Thai Airways’ business rehabilitation, the airline cut its workforce. Outsourced workers then took on some duties previously handled by airline employees, increasing the outsourcing company’s role.

Related Articles

Some of the company’s directors are also reportedly former Thai Airways personnel. This has prompted questions about possible conflicts of interest and access to internal information, although those concerns remain matters for further examination.

Further clarification from the companies and agencies involved is needed to determine how flooding, logistics problems, staffing shortages and outsourcing each contributed.

The situation highlights how vulnerable airport operations can be when essential services rely heavily on temporary labour, particularly when emergencies stop workers reaching their workplaces.

In related news:

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 4, 2026, 9:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Bangkok to welcome America&#8217;s Got Talent winner Nene Royal Thailand News

Bangkok to welcome America’s Got Talent winner Nene Royal

18 hours ago
Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint Crime News

Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint

19 hours ago
Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears Thailand News

Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears

20 hours ago
Prolonged rain forecast for central Thailand from 11 to 14 October Thailand Weather Updates

Prolonged rain forecast for central Thailand from 11 to 14 October

21 hours ago
Thailand launches disaster insurance for 30 million households Thailand News

Thailand launches disaster insurance for 30 million households

22 hours ago
Thai police help two Japanese men escape scam gang Crime News

Thai police help two Japanese men escape scam gang

23 hours ago
Thai Airways confirms full flight schedule returns October 3 Thailand News

Thai Airways confirms full flight schedule returns October 3

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 3 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 3 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Myanmar man found dead on Chon Buri beach, alcohol suspected Thailand News

Myanmar man found dead on Chon Buri beach, alcohol suspected

2 days ago
Chinese drug financier wanted in China arrested in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chinese drug financier wanted in China arrested in Bangkok

2 days ago
2 Pattaya men admit most of Russian siblings case but deny premeditation Pattaya News

2 Pattaya men admit most of Russian siblings case but deny premeditation

2 days ago
Wrapping cars in plastic during floods can cause mould, academic warns Thailand News

Wrapping cars in plastic during floods can cause mould, academic warns

2 days ago
Viral video shows Thai Airways passenger organising flight queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport Aviation News

Viral video shows Thai Airways passenger organising flight queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport

2 days ago
Bangkok doctor reports sharp rise in people found dead alone Bangkok News

Bangkok doctor reports sharp rise in people found dead alone

2 days ago
wave to earth brings ‘the pieces tour’ to Bangkok this November Events

wave to earth brings ‘the pieces tour’ to Bangkok this November

2 days ago
Satun seizes 31 million baht in smuggled goods from Malaysia Crime News

Satun seizes 31 million baht in smuggled goods from Malaysia

2 days ago
Thai Airways board suspends CEO after Suvarnabhumi flood disruption Thailand News

Thai Airways board suspends CEO after Suvarnabhumi flood disruption

2 days ago
Phattalung women aged 90 and 85 taken to hospital following domestic abuse Crime News

Phattalung women aged 90 and 85 taken to hospital following domestic abuse

2 days ago
Thailand arrests Chinese fraud suspect, Korean ex-football coach Crime News

Thailand arrests Chinese fraud suspect, Korean ex-football coach

2 days ago
Siam Amazing Park founder says it may shut without state assistance Bangkok News

Siam Amazing Park founder says it may shut without state assistance

2 days ago
German man seriously injured in Pattaya hotel balcony fall Pattaya News

German man seriously injured in Pattaya hotel balcony fall

2 days ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2026: Dates, rituals and etiquette Travel

Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2026: Dates, rituals and etiquette

2 days ago
10 unpurchased tickets deliver 60 million baht windfall to lottery seller Thailand News

10 unpurchased tickets deliver 60 million baht windfall to lottery seller

2 days ago
Suvarnabhumi clears stranded passengers, sets Saturday deadline for bags Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi clears stranded passengers, sets Saturday deadline for bags

2 days ago
Cleanup continues as large amounts of debris remain on Bang Saen Beach Pattaya News

Cleanup continues as large amounts of debris remain on Bang Saen Beach

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleChachoengsao flash floods force villagers to flee at night