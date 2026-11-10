Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals

Suvarnabhumi Airport has tightened restrictions on bringing animals into designated airport areas, banning pets unless they are travelling by air or qualify for specific exemptions.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) issued the rules to improve safety for passengers, visitors and airport operations, with Suvarnabhumi Airport sharing the announcement on its official Facebook page.

The restrictions cover the main passenger terminal, concourses, restricted airside areas and other locations designated by the airport director.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ban applies to all animals, including dogs, cats, birds, land and aquatic animals, and insects. However, exemptions are available for animals being transported by air, guide dogs for people with disabilities and specially authorised animals.

Explosives detection dogs and other dogs working under the supervision of officials are also exempt.

Under the rules, passengers travelling with pets must keep them securely inside suitable cages or carriers to prevent escapes, injuries or disturbances to other airport users.

However, simply placing a pet in a cage or carrier does not automatically allow it into the terminal. People visiting the airport to pick up or drop off passengers cannot bring their pets into restricted areas unless the animals qualify for an exemption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport also requires anyone responsible for an authorised animal to maintain proper control and use secure, appropriate equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

People who breach the restrictions may receive a warning, be asked to leave the area or face legal action.

For passengers planning to fly with their pets, the airport advises checking the airline’s animal transport policy before booking.

Airlines have different requirements depending on whether animals can travel in the passenger cabin, as checked baggage in the aircraft hold or through cargo services.

Thai Airways, for example, accepts dogs and cats as checked baggage on the same flight as their owners, subject to its conditions.

Travellers should confirm cage dimensions, combined animal and carrier weight limits, transport fees and where to hand over their pets on the day of departure.

Those travelling internationally must also check the animal import requirements of their destination country and contact the relevant animal quarantine station in advance.

Depending on the destination and travel arrangements, passengers may need animal health certificates, vaccination records and import or export permits.

In similar news