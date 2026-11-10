Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 10, 2026, 2:15 PM
2 minutes read
Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals
Photo via Magnific

Suvarnabhumi Airport has tightened restrictions on bringing animals into designated airport areas, banning pets unless they are travelling by air or qualify for specific exemptions.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) issued the rules to improve safety for passengers, visitors and airport operations, with Suvarnabhumi Airport sharing the announcement on its official Facebook page.

The restrictions cover the main passenger terminal, concourses, restricted airside areas and other locations designated by the airport director.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ban applies to all animals, including dogs, cats, birds, land and aquatic animals, and insects. However, exemptions are available for animals being transported by air, guide dogs for people with disabilities and specially authorised animals.

Explosives detection dogs and other dogs working under the supervision of officials are also exempt.

Restrictions on pets at Suvarnabhumi Airport mean visitors cannot bring animals into designated areas unless they qualify for an exemption.
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

Under the rules, passengers travelling with pets must keep them securely inside suitable cages or carriers to prevent escapes, injuries or disturbances to other airport users.

However, simply placing a pet in a cage or carrier does not automatically allow it into the terminal. People visiting the airport to pick up or drop off passengers cannot bring their pets into restricted areas unless the animals qualify for an exemption.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The airport also requires anyone responsible for an authorised animal to maintain proper control and use secure, appropriate equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

People who breach the restrictions may receive a warning, be asked to leave the area or face legal action.

For passengers planning to fly with their pets, the airport advises checking the airline’s animal transport policy before booking.

Airlines have different requirements depending on whether animals can travel in the passenger cabin, as checked baggage in the aircraft hold or through cargo services.

Restrictions on pets at Suvarnabhumi Airport mean visitors cannot bring animals into designated areas unless they qualify for an exemption.
Photo via Magnific

Thai Airways, for example, accepts dogs and cats as checked baggage on the same flight as their owners, subject to its conditions.

Travellers should confirm cage dimensions, combined animal and carrier weight limits, transport fees and where to hand over their pets on the day of departure.

Those travelling internationally must also check the animal import requirements of their destination country and contact the relevant animal quarantine station in advance.

Depending on the destination and travel arrangements, passengers may need animal health certificates, vaccination records and import or export permits.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 10, 2026, 2:15 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya

22 minutes ago
Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand&#8217;s high season Business News

Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand’s high season

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog Travel Guides

Thailand’s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog

2 hours ago
Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri Crime News

Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival Pattaya News

Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival

4 hours ago
Masseuses attacked by employer&#8217;s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop Crime News

Masseuses attacked by employer’s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 3 seasons: a month-by-month guide on when to visit Travel

Thailand’s 3 seasons: a month-by-month guide on when to visit

4 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya house used as base for 350-million-baht romance scam Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya house used as base for 350-million-baht romance scam

4 hours ago
Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers Thailand News

Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers

5 hours ago
Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash Thailand News

Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash

5 hours ago
Kanchanaburi court orders arrest of Myanmar migrant leader over birth record Central Thailand News

Kanchanaburi court orders arrest of Myanmar migrant leader over birth record

5 hours ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider

5 hours ago
Pattaya steps up mpox education for nightlife workers Pattaya News

Pattaya steps up mpox education for nightlife workers

5 hours ago
GullivAir starts weekly Sofia to Phuket flights for winter season Aviation News

GullivAir starts weekly Sofia to Phuket flights for winter season

6 hours ago
Ukrainian, Russian women among nine injured in Pattaya boat crash Pattaya News

Ukrainian, Russian women among nine injured in Pattaya boat crash

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 10 November: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 10 November: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

9 hours ago
PM Anutin leads talks on cyber threats and national security Politics News

PM Anutin leads talks on cyber threats and national security

22 hours ago
Thailand urges no panic buying as 72-hour emergency bag sales rise Thailand News

Thailand urges no panic buying as 72-hour emergency bag sales rise

22 hours ago
Anutin tells Israeli ambassador Thailand will enforce its laws on all foreigners Politics News

Anutin tells Israeli ambassador Thailand will enforce its laws on all foreigners

22 hours ago
Rotten bread at Bangkok condo leads police to 2 million baht cocaine operation Bangkok News

Rotten bread at Bangkok condo leads police to 2 million baht cocaine operation

22 hours ago
Bank of Thailand orders banks to tighten cyber defences after overseas attacks Business News

Bank of Thailand orders banks to tighten cyber defences after overseas attacks

23 hours ago
Jet ski racer jumps into canal after engine explosion and fire Thailand News

Jet ski racer jumps into canal after engine explosion and fire

24 hours ago
AOT adds warehouse space and tracking to clear Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog Bangkok News

AOT adds warehouse space and tracking to clear Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog

24 hours ago
Elderly woman in Surat Thani dies after repeated abuse by caregiver Crime News

Elderly woman in Surat Thani dies after repeated abuse by caregiver

1 day ago
Syrian man crosses border illegally after 2023 deportation and blacklisting Crime News

Syrian man crosses border illegally after 2023 deportation and blacklisting

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleSuvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand’s high season