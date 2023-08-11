Green airport: Suvarnabhumi’s sustainable future fueled by solar panel installation

Solar Panel, courtesy of freepik

In a decisive move towards clean energy, the Airports of Thailand (AoT) are looking to harness the sun’s power, with the installation of solar rooftop panels on the passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi Airport. The green airport project is part of a larger crusade intending to derive 20% of the airport’s electricity from renewable sources in the coming two years.

Announced by Kerati Kijmanawat, the Director of AoT, the move is part of the grand plan to establish Thailand’s first “green airport” reinforcing an eco-friendly approach.

With a comment reflecting the aspiration, Kerati spoke yesterday, “Suvarnabhumi International Airport will become the green airport prototype for other airports to follow.”

It was outlined that the solar rooftop project, with a capacity of 4.4 megawatts (MW), will be a significant contributor to the terminal’s electricity needs.

Additionally, Kerati expressed the benefits of the solar panelling system, highlighting it could potentially decrease temperatures inside the terminal by as much as seven degrees Celsius, consequently leading to an energy saving of approximately 2% for the air conditioning system.

The financial implications of the green airport project were also clarified by Kerati, predicting an annual saving of over 11 million baht as one of the resultant gains from the project.

Showing the multifaceted benefits of the green airport initiative, Kerati also pointed out the environmental impact, “This solar rooftop project will pull down carbon emissions by more than 3,600 tonnes every year, akin to the carbon absorption capability of 360,000 trees.”

Along with the rooftop solar panels, AoT also has plans to install additional solar panels across the airport territory, showcasing an all-encompassing energy-efficient future. They also plan solar installations on the surface of water bodies in the airport for a dual advantage reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Setting an ambitious green airport goal, Kerati put forth the AoT’s intention of tabulating 20% savings on the airport’s electricity charges by establishing 50 MW of panels by 2025.

The green airport project, encapsulating the spirit of cooperative enterprise, brings together the AoT, the District Cooling System and Power Plant Company, Egat, PTT Plc, and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.