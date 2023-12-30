Suvarnabhumi Airport braces for record-breaking new year influx

Photo courtesy of Maitria Hotels & Residences

Dr Keerati Kitmanawat, the president of Airports of Thailand Co Ltd. (AOT) led a thorough inspection on December 28, of Suvarnabhumi Airport‘s preparedness for the impending new year celebrations.

Sources reveal that Dr Keerati is gearing up for an aviation onslaught from December 29 to January 4, with a staggering 6,777 flights scheduled at Suvarnabhumi Airport. This sky-high number includes a whopping 5,069 international flights and 1,708 domestic flights, marking a 16.76% surge compared to the previous year during the same period.

The airport is also set to witness a groundswell of passenger activity, with an estimated 1,245,437 individuals checking in and out. Dr Keerati, with a keen foresight, predicts an astonishing 26.58% uptick in passenger numbers, showcasing the airport’s unyielding popularity as a global transit hub.

To cope with this unprecedented surge, Suvarnabhumi Airport authorities have collaborated seamlessly with relevant agencies and airlines. Their game plan includes beefing up staff for both passenger check-ins and passport inspections. The introduction of state-of-the-art Common Use Self Service (CUSS) and Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD) systems promises a hassle-free experience for passengers opting for self-service check-ins, reported Pattaya News.

Despite the anticipated chaos, Suvarnabhumi Airport is not leaving passengers stranded. In a generous move, they are offering 718 free long-term parking spaces at the Zone C parking lot, effective from 12.01am yesterday, December 29, to 12am on January 1. Complementing this, free shuttle buses will be at the ready, ensuring a seamless transition for travellers every 15 minutes.

