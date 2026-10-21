Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations

Suvarnabhumi Airport says its security officers did not open a passenger’s checked luggage following a complaint about suspected tampering on a flight to China, just days after new baggage inspection rules took effect.

The airport released its findings today, October 21, after the Facebook page Benz pa pai Journey reported on October 19 that a passenger’s bag appeared to have been opened and rummaged through.

According to the airport, the passenger travelled from Suvarnabhumi to Chongqing, China, on Hainan Airlines flight HU424 on October 19.

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Airport staff reviewed baggage screening records, operational logs and relevant CCTV footage to determine whether the luggage had been opened during security checks.

The investigation found that the bag passed through the security screening system without triggering an alert for prohibited or dangerous items. No additional inspection was required, and the luggage continued through the automated baggage system to the sorting area.

The airport said its review found no evidence that its security screening officers had opened the bag.

It explained that baggage sorting, loading and handling are the responsibility of airlines and their contracted ground-handling companies.

The airport advised the complainant to contact Hainan Airlines so the airline could coordinate further checks with its service providers. The passenger was also advised that a police report could be filed to support the investigation.

New checked baggage inspection regulations under the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand took effect on October 16, allowing security officers to open luggage without the owner present when there are reasonable grounds for suspicion.

Suvarnabhumi Airport said the changes do not mean every passenger’s luggage will be opened, as additional inspections must follow established aviation security procedures.

When luggage is opened for a security inspection, the process must be recorded on camera so it can be reviewed later. Officers must also leave a Notice of Baggage Inspection inside the luggage to inform the passenger that it was searched.

Passengers were advised to check their luggage before travelling, keep valuables and important documents in their carry-on bags, and use locks that comply with relevant requirements.

The airport said it would provide relevant information to support any further investigation into the complaint.

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