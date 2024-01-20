SUV inferno leaves two women seriously injured

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A speeding SUV spiraled out of control, crashing into a streetlight post and erupting into flames on the Mab Eiang-Laem Chabang Road on January 17.

The aftermath left two women injured and the vehicle reduced to ruins.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing sequence of events, with the SUV hurtling down the road before the catastrophic collision. One of the victims trapped inside the burning Toyota Fortuner SUV was identified as 45 year old Ladawan Chotirat. The other woman remains to be identified. Both women sustained injuries, with the latter bearing burns from the fiery inferno.

Locals rushed to the scene, acting swiftly to provide essential aid to the injured duo before official responders arrived, reported Pattaya Mail.

The situation escalated when firefighters, battling against the relentless flames, managed to successfully douse the fire after a tense 15 minutes. Emergency medical personnel then administered crucial first aid, after which the injured women were transferred to Somdej Hospital in Sri Racha for additional medical attention.

