Suspect spills the beans: Failed escape attempt with Sia Paeng

A suspect confessed to aiding Chaowalit Thongduang, known as Sia Paeng, in his two-night escape attempt that proved unsuccessful initially. The confession by the suspect, Suthiwat (surname withheld), also known as Worm, took place at Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station, under the supervision of police officer Natsavut Thongthip and his investigative team.

Before being taken to the police station, higher-ranking officials arrived with a large wire cutter, which was handed over to police officer Jorinsin Khaoeiem as evidence for the case. The cutter is alleged to have been used by Chaowalit and his team to cut through a perimeter wire on the night of October 20. However, their attempt failed until a staff member altered the wire the next day, allowing Chaowalit to escape easily.

It’s worth noting that the investigative officers only received this piece of evidence ten days after the incident, and all steps of its handover were recorded for future reference.

Suthiwat seemed significantly more relaxed than the previous day as he was handcuffed and escorted to his car to point out the first location where he waited for Chaowalit on the first night but was unsuccessful. The team then retreated to a resort in Tha Sai Phao, Phra Phrom district, about 10 kilometres away from Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

He then pointed out the second location where he waited for Chaowalit on the night of October 21. Here, Chaowalit, his wife, and a four month old baby girl got into his black sedan. As soon as he got into the car, Chaowalit took out a gun, and they fled the scene with two additional cars following, driven by Jakree, also known as Big, and Jeerawut, also known as Poy.

They stopped at Channel 11 Nakhon Si Thammarat station, where Chaowalit got out of his car and got into Jeerawut’s car to guide them to Phatthalung province. They finally reached Banthat Mountain, where they turned around and went home. The sedan used that day was later taken by Jeerawut to an undisclosed location, reported Sanook.

Suthiwat revealed that the person coordinating with him was Jakree. There was a conference call with Chaowalit who requested help to navigate from Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital to Phatthalung as he knew the route well.

The entire coordination was done by Jakree. Suthiwat insisted that they had no intention of aiding the escape and could not refuse. They did not think Chaowalit would succeed and added they are willing to cooperate fully with the officers.

