Suspects arrested for murder of Chumphon orchard owner

The Thai Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) apprehended two suspects in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, following the murder of a durian orchard owner in Chumphon last December.

The durian orchard owner was identified as 54 year old Thawat (no surname given). The perpetrators were identified as 62 year old Pramote (surname withheld) and 59 year old Niyom.

A police investigation found that Pramote and Niyom meticulously orchestrated the murder, hiring a mysterious gunman to execute the crime. In a bid to escape justice, the duo fled to Bang Lamung immediately after the orchard owner’s demise.

However, the long arm of the law caught up with them, as the CIB, armed with an arrest warrant from the Chumphon Provincial Court, swooped on the suspects on January 16, reported Pattaya News.

Initially protesting their innocence, the accused were later escorted, handcuffed and subdued, to the Mueang Chumphon Police Station for the legal reckoning that awaited them.

In related news, a Royal Thai Army (RTA) sergeant is now under intense interrogation in connection with the chilling double murder of two petrol station workers last month.

The perpetrator, still awaiting identification, is suspected of being the sinister force behind the fatal shootings that shook the Thai Laemthong petrol station in Mueang district on December 29 last year. The suspect, currently attached to the 3rd Infantry Battalion denies any involvement in the gruesome incident.

In other news, the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, stepped in to oversee the inquiry into the murder of a Thai woman, Buaphan Thansu.

This intervention followed accusations against officers from Aranyaprathet Police Station in the Isaan province of Sa Kaeo that they were alleged to have coerced the woman’s husband into confessing to the crime. However, CCTV footage showed the real killers were five Thai teenagers aged between 13 and 16. As a result, Panya was released from prison.