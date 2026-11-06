Mystery object resembling space debris washes ashore in Krabi

A mysterious object resembling space debris has washed ashore on Koh Mai Phai in Krabi, prompting an investigation by Thailand’s space agency to determine where it came from.

The object was reported on November 1 near a ranger station in Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park. Its origin has not yet been identified.

Yesterday, November 5, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) sent a team from its Space Technology Research Centre (S-TREC) to inspect and collect the object.

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The team worked with the Krabi branch of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre and national park officials to review information about its discovery and storage.

The agencies also exchanged maritime monitoring data and technical information about the tracking of objects in space.

Following the inspection, GISTDA transported the object to its Space Krenovation Park in Chon Buri for detailed engineering analysis.

The examination is intended to establish the object’s origin, with GISTDA expected to announce its findings once the analysis is completed.

The agency also warned the public not to touch or move any suspected space debris, as it could contain hazardous chemicals. Anyone who discovers a similar object should photograph it, record its location and immediately notify local officials or GISTDA.

The agency has dealt with similar incidents before. In November 2022, the agency warned 11 provinces about the risk of debris falling from a Chinese Long March rocket.

In May 2025, it also monitored the defunct Soviet Venus probe Cosmos 482, estimating when it would re-enter Earth’s atmosphere while indicating that Thailand was unlikely to be affected.

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