Chaowalit aka Sia Paeng escape: One accomplice arrested

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The arrest of 28 year old Khanet Thongprajong, also known as Boy, has been confirmed by authorities in Songkhla‘s Hat Yai district. Khanet, one of the five suspects implicated in aiding the escape of a prisoner 37 year old Chaowalit Thongduang, also known as Sia Paeng, was apprehended inside a shopping mall in the district on the evening of October 26.

Chaowalit, serving time for a string of serious offences, managed to escape from Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital on the night of October 22. He was originally brought from the prison to the hospital for dental treatment on that Friday October 20. However, after complaining of intense leg pain and subsequently collapsing, he was kept in the hospital.

Khanet , during his questioning at the Muang police station in Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday, initially denied any involvement in the escape. Nonetheless, he later confessed to supplying Chaowalit with a mobile phone and other tools on that fateful Friday night when confronted with CCTV evidence from the hospital.

Yesterday, the police escorted Khanet to Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital to reenact the crime. In the process, his motorcycle was confiscated from a rented property in the Mueang district.

According to Khanet ‘s confession, he was already acquainted with Chaowalit during his own incarceration period in Central Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison on drug-related charges. After his release, he was contacted by Chaowalit.

Now, Khanet is facing charges of colluding to aid a prisoner’s escape, a crime that could result in a prison sentence of up to five years, reported Bangkok Post.

Authorities have expressed suspicion that Chaowalit might be hiding in Khao Banthat Wildlife Sanctuary, a refuge sprawling across four southern provinces. As the manhunt continues, police are tracking the prisoner in the area through mobile phone signals.

This story provides further development from a previous story. A white Mitsubishi pickup truck with the licence plate 8กจ 9049 from Phatthalung was found abandoned near a port close to Malaysia on Saturday, October 22. The vehicle was believed to have been used by Chaowalit Thongduang, to make his escape. Read more HERE.

