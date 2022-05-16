Survey shows fear of side-effects preventing Thai parents from vaccinating children

The chief of Thailand’s Health Services Department has expressed concern that parents are refusing to vaccinate their children against Covid-19, due to a fear of side-effects. Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai was responding to a survey that shows many parents won’t vaccinate their kids as they’re more concerned about the effects of the vaccine than the effects of the virus.

According to a Thai PBS World report, the survey, carried out between April 22 and May 11, shows that just over 54% of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine and are about to receive a second. However, the data shows that over 77% of parents polled are worried about serious side-effects from the vaccine. Over 55% say they’re not confident in the efficacy and safety of Covid vaccines and 37% have expressed concern that children with underlying health conditions might experience serious side-effects.

In response to the findings, Suwanchai says young children who get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be better protected against developing severe, sometimes very serious, symptoms, and will be able to return to on-site learning at school. He has urged parents to get their children vaccinated, offering advice for anyone concerned about an ill child.

According to the doctor, children who are sick at the time they are due to be vaccinated, should have their illness treated first and then get inoculated. Those with underlying health conditions should be checked first by a doctor, in order to make sure they can be vaccinated. He adds that everyone is required to wait for 30 minutes after vaccination, to monitor their symptoms and ensure there are no serious side-effects. The most common side-effects include pain or swelling at the injection site, headache, and fatigue.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the Moderna vaccine in children over the age of 6, with a 4-week interval between doses 1 and 2.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World