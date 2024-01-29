Surin teacher’s lottery predictions and healing draw crowds

Photo of Samantha Rose Samantha RosePublished: 15:08, 29 January 2024| Updated: 15:08, 29 January 2024
Photo courtesy of Sanook
Photo courtesy of Sanook

Surin residents have found luck and healing in the unassuming figure of a local teacher named Sam from Koh Kaew, whose lottery predictions and treatments have captured widespread attention. The phenomenon occurred at house number 142 in the village of Koh Kaew, Samrong Thap district, and has led to an influx of visitors seeking fortune and cures for mental and physical ailments.

The story began when Sam, a resident of Surin province, reportedly started treating people with mental disorders and back pain. Those who sought his help not only experienced relief from their symptoms but also received lottery numbers which, to the amazement of many, turned out to be winners in several draws.

This curious blend of healing and fortune-telling has turned Sam into a local celebrity with people from other provinces like Nakhon Nayok and Bangkok, travelling distances to seek his blessings.

Supoj Saetang, a 65 year old disciple of Sam, shared that after Sam took up residence in their village, he began healing people suffering from mental and physical pains, including severe backache. Supoj revealed that Sam would perform rituals and inscribe sacred millionaire-making scripts onto the palms of his visitors.

Word of these miracles spread further through various YouTube channels that featured Sam’s practices, leading to an even larger number of lottery enthusiasts flocking to him for lucky numbers.

Sam is modest about his newfound fame, insisting he is neither a medium nor possesses any mystical powers. He is as astonished as anyone else that the numbers he provided have brought good fortune to many of his visitors, with lottery wins in at least three consecutive draws including second and third prizes, and the last two and three digits.

The teacher’s car, with the license plate number 7590, has also become a source of inspiration for lotto numbers, with hopeful gamblers noting down combinations like 75, 90, 91, 95, 09, 92, 91, 05, and the prominent number 9 for the upcoming draw, reported Sanook.

