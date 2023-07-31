Lottery draw: Surin Province locals swarm lucky shrine amidst Buddhist Lent festivities

Photo courtesy of Sanook

As lottery fever gripped the four corners of Surin Province, locals flocked to the reputed “Kilohian” shrine to seek fortunes for the upcoming lottery draw scheduled today. The looming rains didn’t dampen their enthusiasm as they eagerly gathered for the seer’s numbers.

Our sources reported that this lottery draw scene unfolded yesterday around 5.30pm at the 18th kilometre mark on the Sikhoraphum-Rattanaburi Road, Kalamae Subdistrict, Sikhoraphum District. Mirroring a festive atmosphere, people of all ages–children, adolescents, elders alike– from various regions thronged the area enjoying their lengthy break entering Buddhist Lent while also taking their chances at the renowned shrine of Grandfather and Grandmother Ta Chan, Ta Se, and Yai Mee.

The shrine, which rightly has been the lucky charm for many, was set up to allow locals and visitors alike to worship and seek fortune according to their individual beliefs.

During the said time, a special ceremony was helmed by an unidentified monk in a white robe who had travelled all the way from Nakhon Ratchasima Province. He performed some solemn sacraments at the shrine and recited certain chants. As he was engrossed in his prayers, curious onlookers trained their eyes on him, all the while saluting in respect and silently whispering their wishes.

The lottery draw ceremony culminated as the monk started tapping his walking stick against the kilometre marker, which then induced the crowd to pay their respects and pray for good fortune. Post the solemn display, the monk greeted several merchants before exiting the place, reported Sanook.

Despite the looming thunderstorm that was about to descend on them, the fortune-seekers remained undeterred. They continued to light their traditional incense, expecting to win lottery numbers. Each devotee hinted at a different set of lottery draw numbers, hoping for a victorious streak.

The lucky lottery draw numbers that got written included the number 986 and some prominent ones by forecaster, Pom, which were: 392,83,39,32,92 and the extra numbers 90,27.