Surin’s senior sensation: 60 year old man hits the jackpot, becomes multi-millionaire in Thai lottery

A 60 year old man from Ta Prao in Surin province in northeast Thailand is suddenly a multi-millionaire after scooping the jackpot in yesterday’s Thai lottery, taking home a cool 12 million baht from two first prizes and two digit-end tickets.

Suchati Rerobroy’s life took an unexpected turn when his daughter-in-law called him, suggesting he will no longer live in hardship.

Suchati was taken aback when his daughter-in-law broke the news. His son, who lives in another province, bought lottery tickets for him from a local vendor near their home in Ta Prao. The winning numbers for the first prizes were 169530, and the last two digits were 62. The son had placed the order by phone with the vendor, who was preparing to deliver the winning tickets.

Suchati was ecstatic with the news as he had never won anything significant before. He added that he felt elated and was preparing to travel to see his son in Pattaya City and onwards to claim the winnings from the State Lottery Office.

The government lottery results for Sunday, July 16, declared the first prize ticket number to be 169530. The prizes for the first three digits were numbered 261 and 384 whereas the prizes for the final three digits were numbered 066 and 780. Lastly, the prizes for the final two digits were numbered 62.

Access to lottery tickets across provinces suggests ease of participation. Moreover, with a jackpot of over 12 million baht on the line, the stakes are enticing for anyone to give the lottery a whirl.

The news of Suchati’s win will no doubt inspire more Thais to dream big and test their luck in the next lottery draw.

Poignant stories like these keep the hope alive of possibly shaking off the shackles of poverty, quite literally, overnight. Today, surely Suchati will sleep a little more comfortably, knowing he won’t face financial hardship in the foreseeable future.

