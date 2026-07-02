Surin man allegedly sets fire to own home after pregnant wife leaves

A man allegedly set fire to his own home in Surin yesterday, July 1, after his pregnant wife reportedly left the property following alleged physical abuse, according to a relative.

Emergency volunteers were called at around 8.30am to a house in Salak Dai subdistrict, Mueang district, Surin province, after receiving reports that a man had started a fire inside the property and locked himself in a bedroom.

Firefighters arrived with police from Mueang Surin Police Station and found flames burning in the living area of the single-storey concrete house. The fire, which reportedly started in a wardrobe, was beginning to spread towards the roof before crews brought it under control in about 15 minutes.

Damage was limited to the man’s clothing and wardrobe, while part of a wooden beam and sections of the tiled roof were scorched. Two window panes were also broken.

Officers spent about five to 10 minutes persuading the man to leave the bedroom before he agreed to come outside.

He told officers:

“This is my house. I can do whatever I want. I burned my own house. If the police have anything to say, then say it.”

A neighbour, who identified himself as the man’s uncle, said he heard the man arguing with his younger brother earlier that morning before the fire.

The uncle said he believed the dispute was linked to the man’s pregnant wife, who had left the house the previous day. He alleged she left because the man had physically assaulted her, although police had not officially confirmed the claim.

The uncle also claimed the man had previously set fire to the same house several years ago. He further alleged the man had a history of drug involvement after returning from Bangkok around the New Year, but said he was not certain of the details.

Amarin TV reported that police did not take the man into custody after the incident. The uncle said officers told him there was insufficient evidence, adding that he did not understand what evidence the police were referring to.