Murder: man shot dead by intoxicated perpetrator in unprovoked attack in Surin province

A local man, 48 year old Gowit Boonthan was shot dead by an intoxicated perpetrator in an unprovoked attack. The incident occurred yesterday evening around 6.30pm while Gowit was in a pick-up truck driven by his younger brother. The intoxicated perpetrator, 23 year old Phiphat Lainamthong was later apprehended by the police at a friend’s residence in Pathum Thani. At the time of arrest, Phiphat’s urine tested positive for drugs, and he had a previous criminal record for murder and drug offences.

The funeral preparations for Gowit are taking place at his birthplace in Surin province, with family members and neighbours coming together to help despite financial constraints. Gowit’s mother, 70 year old Laong Kochna is struggling to cope with her son’s untimely demise. She revealed that Gowit, the eldest son, was the family’s mainstay, and his loss has left her devastated. The funeral rites will be held on October 30 at Wat Pho Nimit.

Laong expressed her anguish, stating that she was shocked and grieved to the point of being unable to eat or sleep. Despite Gowit having his own family, he had separated from his wife and they had three children together. According to Laong, Gowit was a good person who did not deserve such a fate, especially at the hands of someone he did not even know. She implored those who indulge in drugs to quit, so no one else has to experience such a tragedy. Moreover, she asked the authorities to take the case seriously, reported KhaoSod.

Gowit’s aunt echoed her sister’s sentiments, stating that her nephew, who worked in furniture, was a good man who didn’t drink. She appealed for maximum punishment for the offender. Gowit’s brother, 42 year old Somchai Boonthan, was also unable to forgive the intoxicated perpetrator, expressing his rage and desire for revenge.

The family’s plight is further exacerbated by their financial difficulties. Gowit’s mother is extremely poor, and they have no money to organise the funeral. The family is reliant on the kindness of relatives and neighbours who have come forward to assist in the funeral arrangements.

