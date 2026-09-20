Surin abbot, monk disrobed after positive drug tests

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 20, 2026, 10:53 AM
1 minute read
Surin abbot, monk disrobed after positive drug tests | Thaiger
Photo via ดอกดิน กู่กาสิงห์

An abbot and another monk at a temple in Surin were disrobed after urine tests found traces of drugs on September 18, following complaints about suspected drug activity at the temple.

Officials in Sikhoraphum district joined police and local administrators in inspecting Wat Ban Chang Pi in Chang Pi subdistrict after receiving complaints that people at the temple may have been involved with drugs, particularly around the abbot’s living quarters.

Ten monks were tested during the operation. Two, including the abbot, tested positive for drugs, while the other eight tested negative.

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A drug test found a Surin abbot and another monk positive after complaints prompted officials to inspect a temple in Sikhoraphum.
Photo via ดอกดิน กู่กาสิงห์

Officials began the process of disrobing the two monks before sending them to Sikhoraphum Hospital for drug rehabilitation.

After the operation, residents expressed shock over the results, particularly because the abbot had previously been regarded locally as a good person and a committed Buddhist practitioner.

Sakchai, a 43 year old resident who lives next to the temple, said the result had damaged his faith in the abbot, adding that he had never expected someone with that reputation to become involved with drugs.

A drug test found a Surin abbot and another monk positive after complaints prompted officials to inspect a temple in Sikhoraphum.
Photo via ดอกดิน กู่กาสิงห์

Another resident, 45 year old Worachet, said he was similarly shocked and believed it would be difficult for the former abbot to regain the same level of trust from the local community.

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Administrative officials have referred the matter to Sikhoraphum Police Station for further action, while the two former monks are due to continue treatment and rehabilitation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 20, 2026, 10:53 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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