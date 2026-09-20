Surin abbot, monk disrobed after positive drug tests

An abbot and another monk at a temple in Surin were disrobed after urine tests found traces of drugs on September 18, following complaints about suspected drug activity at the temple.

Officials in Sikhoraphum district joined police and local administrators in inspecting Wat Ban Chang Pi in Chang Pi subdistrict after receiving complaints that people at the temple may have been involved with drugs, particularly around the abbot’s living quarters.

Ten monks were tested during the operation. Two, including the abbot, tested positive for drugs, while the other eight tested negative.

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Officials began the process of disrobing the two monks before sending them to Sikhoraphum Hospital for drug rehabilitation.

After the operation, residents expressed shock over the results, particularly because the abbot had previously been regarded locally as a good person and a committed Buddhist practitioner.

Sakchai, a 43 year old resident who lives next to the temple, said the result had damaged his faith in the abbot, adding that he had never expected someone with that reputation to become involved with drugs.

Another resident, 45 year old Worachet, said he was similarly shocked and believed it would be difficult for the former abbot to regain the same level of trust from the local community.

Administrative officials have referred the matter to Sikhoraphum Police Station for further action, while the two former monks are due to continue treatment and rehabilitation.

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