Surge in Covid-19 infections and rising death toll in Thailand

Photo courtesy of NBC News

According to the latest report from the Department of Disease Control (DDC), a staggering 718 patients were admitted to hospitals between January 14 and 20 in a skyrocketing surge in Covid-19 infections.

The grim statistics reveal a grim reality, with the death toll soaring to 11, a stark contrast to the four reported just a week earlier. The average daily admissions reached an alarming 102, showing a disturbing 12.9% increase in the past week alone. Of the 718 admissions, 209 battled serious lung infections, while 149 required life-saving ventilators.

Disturbingly, six of the fatalities had never received a vaccine, while five others had completed their two-dose vaccination schedule. Shockingly, 45 patients dependent on ventilators had not been vaccinated, raising concerns about the vaccine’s protective efficacy.

Adding to the urgency, the Medical Sciences Department identified the predominant culprit behind the surge as the Covid JN.1 variant. Symptoms include coughing, muscle pain, sore throat, headache, and a runny nose. However, no evidence suggests that this variant is more severe than others, reported Thai PBS World.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Disease Control Department warns the public not to let their guard down against the virus, urging the wearing of face masks in crowded places, practising frequent handwashing, and taking a Covid lateral flow test if flu-like symptoms emerge.

In related news, the Covid variant JN.1* has been detected in Thailand, with 40 cases reported so far. Thai health officials are closely monitoring the situation as it is speculated to replace the XBB variant as the dominant strain. The JN.1 strain was first detected in Thailand in October last year and increased significantly in December last year.

In other news, as the world ushered in the new year, statistics revealed a rapid surge in Covid cases across Thailand. According to an epidemiologist from Chulalongkorn University, hospitalisations have soared by 7% at the beginning of the month.