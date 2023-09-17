Surat Thani invests 60 million baht in new pier to boost tourism

Khao Sok National Park, Image by BerryJ via Wikipedia

A significant boost to Chaiya district’s tourism is on the horizon as provincial authorities of Surat Thani have earmarked a budget of 60 million baht for the construction of a new pier. The announcement came from Surat Thani governor, Witchawut Jinto, who confirmed that construction will commence shortly. The construction is said to be positioned near a public park in Tambon Phum Riang.

The design of the pier has been given the green light by the Marine Department, and the provincial administrative organisation will oversee its construction and operation. The new development is expected to enhance the local economy significantly, stated Witchawut, noting the area’s proximity to Surat Thani airport and numerous attractions for travellers. As this plan has the potential to increase the local economy, the provincial authorities fully support the project, Witchawut said.

The pier is designed to cater to tourists interested in cultural exploration, particularly those eager to visit Wat Phra Borommathat Chaiya. This ancient temple, with a history spanning between 900-1,200 years, is one of the top three historical landmarks in the southern region, celebrated for its architectural grandeur.

Witchawut also highlighted other attractions in the vicinity, including Wat Suan Mokkhapalaram, the Ban Phumriang handicraft centre renowned for its exclusive hand-woven silk cloth, and the local martial art form, Muay Chaiya.

Additionally, tourists will find the proximity to other popular destinations such as Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Koh Tao, and Mu Koh Ang Thong National Marine Park highly appealing. The governor expressed confidence that the new pier would enhance connectivity within the province, consequently attracting more tourists, reports Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













In recent news about tourism, Bangkok Airways is now looking to join a number of international airlines that will be weighing passengers before boarding. Click the LINK to read more.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.