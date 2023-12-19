Supreme court’s Sitthichote Intharawiset named new election commissioner

PHOTO: via bloomberg

Sitthichote Intharawiset, the senior judge of the Supreme Court, has been announced as the most recent election commissioner. He fills the position left vacant by Chatchai Janprasri, who stepped down in June.

The Senate cast its vote, 175 to 16, with eight abstentions, confirming Sitthichote as the newest member of the Election Commission.

Sitthichote, who also presides over the Supreme Court’s election cases section, takes over from Janprasri, a fellow Supreme Court nominee who retired as a judge at the age of 70 on June 30. As per the law, Janprasri’s retirement automatically led to his departure from his post at the Election Commission. The legislation mandates that a Supreme Court member must always occupy one election commissioner seat, and in the event of a vacancy, the Supreme Court nominates a replacement.

For the recent nominations, Sitthichote and Deputy Supreme Court President Sitthisak Wanachakij were the two names proposed to the Supreme Court to decide who would be recommended to the Senate.

Both judges met the necessary qualifications to become an election commissioner. Ultimately, Sitthichote was elected by the Supreme Court, receiving 139 out of 176 votes from the judges present at the election session. Sitthisak secured 26 votes, reported Bangkok Post.

