Supplement distributor claims patients’ unusual symptoms are normal side effects

A total of 104 health volunteers were hospitalised after trying a dietary supplement during a training course in Nan province on Monday, September 27.

The incident occurred during a standard health volunteer training course held from September 25 to 27 at a meeting room in Si Sakat subdistrict, Na Noi district, Nan.

According to the report on KhaoSod, a person accompanying a guest speaker introduced the dietary supplement and invited participants to try it.

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Within around 15 minutes, some participants reportedly developed chest tightness, facial and body redness, skin rashes and high blood pressure. Some also lost consciousness, prompting emergency transfers to Na Noi Hospital.

Of the 163 people attending the training, 129 consumed the product. Among them, 104 developed symptoms, while the remaining 25 reported no unusual effects.

Of those who became ill, 21 required treatment at Na Noi Hospital, with seven admitted for further medical care.

Yesterday, September 28, Thanakrit Jitraareeyarat, director of the Kla Tham Party’s public complaints centre, and Kla Tham Party MP Prasit Notha, visited Na Noi Hospital to follow up on the incident and gather information.

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Nan Provincial Public Health Office assistant medical officer Chatchapat Phanit informed Thanakrit and the MP that public health teams were monitoring all affected participants, particularly those who still required close observation.

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Nan Noi Hospital and the provincial public health office collected samples of the supplement and sent them to a Regional Medical Sciences Centre for laboratory analysis.

Investigators are examining the samples for possible contaminants or substances that could be linked to the reported symptoms.

Meanwhile, Na Noi Police Station officers met with a product distributor to obtain information and hear their account of the incident.

The distributor claimed that facial redness, body redness and blood vessel dilation were normal effects of the supplement. However, officials said this explanation still required formal medical and laboratory assessment.

The cause of the illnesses has not yet been confirmed, and investigators are awaiting laboratory results to determine whether the supplement was directly responsible for the reported symptoms.

Chatchapat advised the public to exercise caution when consuming products with unclear ingredients or safety information.

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