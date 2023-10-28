Suphan Buri: Man suffers electrical shock caused by faulty street light, pregnant wife and three children left behind

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident has unfolded in Suphan Buri province where 26 year old Sai Chonlajom Ngaam lost his life due to an electrical shock from a faulty street light pole. The incident leaves his pregnant wife, 29 year old Chidchonok Laisuwan with the burden of raising their three children single-handedly. Their eldest child is due for a heart transplant surgery.

Sai Chonlajom Ngaam, a resident of Song Phi Nong district, Suphan Buri province, received an electrical shock which left him dead on the evening of October 21. His wife, who is seven months pregnant, had repeatedly pleaded with the local Electric Authority after the fatal accident, seeking justice and assistance. However, they denied responsibility, leaving her alone to shoulder the significant burden of raising her three children and their unborn sibling.

At 11am on October 27, Lieutenant Colonel Vutt Lueangwattana, the investigating officer from Song Phi Nong Police Station, arrived at the scene with engineers and officials from the local Electric Authority. The team gathered and examined all electrical evidence, particularly at the street light pole number 0016, which is suspected to be the source of the electrical short circuit.

Vichai Chomngam, the village headman, emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to prevent future incidents. He added that the local Electric Authority should evaluate the risk within the village under their jurisdiction and urgently address any issues.

The initial examination disclosed that new electrical wiring had been installed at the accident scene, with signs of recent tightening at the joint and new tape wrapped around the wires. Burn marks were found on the street light pole and wire. However, the details of the ground wire inspection and resistance measurement were not disclosed, reported KhaoSod.

The village headman urged the local Electric Authority to sympathize with the plight of Chidchonok, who had lost her husband to an electrical shock accident, the sole provider for the family. She is seven months pregnant, tasked to care for three children aged nine, seven, and five, from her husband’s previous marriage. Their eldest child is due for a heart transplant.

The circumstances around Sai Chonlajom’s death are becoming clearer, but discussions around compensation are premature until the criminal case is resolved.

