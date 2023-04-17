Summer storms cause chaos in coastal regions as boats overturn

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

A severe summer storm has struck the south and northeast of Thailand, resulting in one fatality and causing the sinking of numerous fishing boats, according to reports.

A mini-tornado briefly formed during the peak of the storm, with strong winds generating large waves along the coastlines of Pak Phanang, Muang, and Tha Sala districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat around 8am yesterday.

Sources state that multiple trawlers capsized amidst the storm in Pak Phanang Bay, located on the eastern side of tambon Pak Phanang and tambon Tha Sala, as well as the neighbouring Sichon district.

The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, marine police, and other agencies were dispatched to search for potentially endangered crew members, Bangkok Post reported.

Suttipong Juljarern, permanent secretary for interior, provided an update on the status of the search. he said…

“In Pak Phanang district, fishing boats left the coast with 51 crew on board, 42 of whom have been located and brought to shore. One individual was found deceased, while two others remain in critical condition in the hospital.

“In Tha Sala district, officials successfully located and assisted four out of the five missing trawlers, although the exact number of missing crew members remains uncertain.

“In Sichon district, only one trawler had set out yesterday, with three of its four crew members now safely on land.”

Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial governor Apinan Phuakphong has established a war room, overseen by his deputy, to collaborate with various organisations and residents in the search for the missing fishermen. Air support is being provided by Wing 7 Surat Thani Royal Thai Air Force Base, Songkhla Naval Base, and the 4th Army Area’s Wachirawut military base.

Elsewhere, the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Surat Thani also reported that the Raja Ferry 10 tipped and was partially submerged whilst at the port. Fortunately, all passengers had already disembarked safely.

The northeast of Thailand experienced further devastation as storms damaged over 100 homes in tambon Phra Kaew of Sangkha district in Surin, 328 households in Kalasin, and three homes and a temple in Soeng Sang district of Nakhon Ratchasima.