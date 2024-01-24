Sue Perkins dives into the exotic unknown in Thailand: Lost, laughter, and a dash of tears

Photo courtesy of Broadcast Now UK

Prepare for a laughter-infused adventure as Channel 5 unveils its latest gem, Sue Perkins: Lost in Thailand. The comedic maestro herself takes on Thailand in a three-part series produced by Oliver Wright’s indie sensation, Coming Up Roses.

In an exclusive chat, Sue Perkins shares her thoughts on the Southeast Asian country.

“Thrilled to embark on another travel escapade with Channel 5, and let me tell you, Thailand did not disappoint!”

Lost in Thailand is set to captivate audiences with Perkins’ daring escapades. The journey kicks off in the cultural haven of Chiang Mai, where the British comedian navigates the Thai highlands and Himalayan foothills, bravely embracing the new and unfamiliar. A whirlwind visit to Phuket follows before culminating in the bustling metropolis of Bangkok.

Drawing on past exploits, Perkins led a BBC travelogue to Japan and explored the US-Mexico border, showcasing her versatility and love for immersive storytelling.

Commissioned by non-scripted UK originals editor Adrian Padmore, Lost in Thailand is the brainchild of executive producer Oliver Wright, a driving force behind Coming Up Roses. Jess Ives takes the helm as the series producer, ensuring every moment of Perkins’ Thai Odyssey is captured in vivid detail. The skilled editing touch of Grace Kitto and the direction of Jason Holmes promise a visual feast for viewers.

All3Media International is set to distribute the series, ensuring the British actress’ Thai adventure reaches audiences far and wide.

Follow us on :













Coming Up Roses is on a roll, securing a slew of orders from Channel 5, including the captivating The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the nostalgia-inducing 1970s Supermarket. The latter’s impressive ratings led to a festive special. The indie powerhouse also clinched the 4×60-minute OB doc series, Malta: The Jewel of the Med, reported Broadcast Now UK.

“Sue is quite wonderful in it, engaging passionately with every step of her Thai journey. She makes us laugh one minute, then cry the next as she explores every element of Thai life, getting to the heart of its incredible landscapes, wildlife, and people.”