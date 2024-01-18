Students offer to sleep in haunted houses for 1,000 baht a night

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two enterprising students at a prestigious university have found a unique way to earn money: they offer to sleep in haunted houses or where deaths have occurred. Their service aims to resolve the issue of previous tenants moving out due to superstitions and to provide assurance to potential new renters.

In the Chiang Mai Rental Room, Chiang Mai Rent House, Chiang Mai Dormitory, Chiang Mai Condo Facebook group, a user announced their readiness to be hired to sleep in rental properties or accommodations where deaths have been recorded. The post garnered significant interest, with many people sharing and commenting.

The Facebook user in question is Wifei Cheng, also known as Earth, a half-Thai, half-Taiwanese resident of Chiang Mai, and his friend, Setthawut Boonprakong, also known as Book. Both are third-year business administration students at a renowned university in Chiang Mai.

The pair, who are close friends, revealed that they first posted the advert on January 15, intending it to be a genuine part-time job rather than a content creation gimmick. They were inspired by similar services they had seen in Japan, where people are hired to sleep in houses or places said to be haunted.

Their post sparked considerable interest and led to numerous inquiries about hiring details from both within Chiang Mai and across the country. These inquiries came from both property owners and those looking to rent or buy. However, no formal job agreements have been reached yet, reported KhaoSod.

Initially, they plan to accept jobs only within Chiang Mai and have set their starting rate at 1,000 baht (US$28 per night, which may increase based on the level of perceived scariness. This fee does not include travel expenses or accommodation costs.

Their service includes detailed reports of their experiences in the form of video clips and written records, providing valuable information for potential renters or buyers. The pair stress that their service is not designed to create content or generate hype but is a genuine means of earning income while studying.

They accept assignments only from rental properties or accommodations where the owners and tenants or buyers want proof and give their consent. They do not accept challenges to provoke or prove the existence of ghosts.

Even though Earth is not afraid of ghosts, Book is terrified of them. Despite never having seen one, they are both committed to this job and if the response is good, they may even consider making it their main profession and expanding their team.

Should anyone be interested in their service, they can be contacted for further details via the Facebook account Wifei Cheng.