Students accuse Ayutthaya teacher of assault, knife threats

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 14, 2026, 10:55 AM
2 minutes read
Students accuse Ayutthaya teacher of assault, knife threats | Thaiger
Students at Students arrive at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station | Photo via MGR Online

Parents of four primary schoolboys have filed a police complaint against a teacher in Ayutthaya, alleging assault, after he kicked, struck, and threatened students with a knife after they missed a school sports activity.

The families reported the case to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station shortly after midnight on September 13, accompanied by Ayutthaya MP Songphon Suksomboon and his adviser Chatchai Kittichai. The alleged incident took place at a school in Ayutthaya province on September 11.

The four boys, who are in years 5 and 6, reportedly were members of the school marching band but did not attend an activity connected with a sports event the previous day.

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According to accounts given by the children and their families, the music instructor called the students into the band room and questioned them about their absence. They alleged that he kicked some of the pupils, pressed their heads down and struck at least one child with a hard, metal-like object.

Students arrive at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station
Students arrive at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station | Photo via MGR Online

The students also alleged that the teacher had threatened them with a knife. One child said the blade was held against his chest, while another said it was held near his head. They also alleged that the teacher warned them not to tell anyone what had happened.

According to parents, the children initially kept the alleged incident from their families because they were frightened. The families began comparing accounts after one parent learned that her son had allegedly been kicked.

Reports said the teacher later apologised to the families, but the parents insisted that the case be pursued. Songphon said a legal team would assist them and that Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Municipality had been contacted about examining the teacher’s conduct.

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Police recorded the complaint and were preparing for the four children to be interviewed with a multidisciplinary team because of their age. Investigators also planned to question the teacher before deciding what legal action, if any, should follow.

The boys were taken for medical examinations after the complaint was filed so the results could be preserved as evidence.

Later on September 13, the four families also sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women. The foundation said the children were afraid to return to school and that their families wanted help finding alternative schools.

Parents seek help from Pavena Foundation for Children and Women
Parents seek help from Pavena Foundation for Children and Women | Photo via Daily News

Foundation President Pavena Hongsakul said she had contacted senior Ayutthaya police officers about the investigation and would help arrange physical and psychological assessments for the children. She also planned to coordinate with the Justice Ministry over possible assistance for the families.

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As of the latest reports reviewed, police had not publicly announced any charges or an arrest against the teacher. The allegations remain under investigation.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 14, 2026, 10:55 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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