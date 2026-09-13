1.78m baht lost after scammers order student to lie about US scholarship

A university student was rescued from a hotel in Pathum Thani on September 9 after a call centre scam convinced her to lie to her father about receiving a US scholarship and transfer more than 1.78 million baht to fraudsters.

Thailand’s Anti-Online Scam Centre (ACSC) said the 22 year old woman was found at a hotel in Thanyaburi district after her father reported her missing and told police he believed she was being scammed.

Officers found her speaking incoherently while the scammers were still controlling her over the phone.

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The scheme began on September 5 when a caller posing as a police officer from Mueang Phichit Police Station claimed someone had used a copy of her ID card to open a bank account linked to money laundering.

She initially did not believe the caller, but was later contacted by another scammer posing as an employee from the headquarters of a mobile network provider. That person claimed her ID number had also been used to buy a SIM card in Phichit.

After she denied opening the phone number, the second caller told her to contact police to prove her innocence. She then reconnected with the fake officer, who told her she needed to transfer 1 million baht for an investigation that would supposedly clear her name.

When she said she did not have the money, the scammers instructed her to ask her father for it and tell him she had received a scholarship to study in the United States.

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They told her to claim the scholarship required 1 million baht to be placed in a bank account as proof of her financial status and that the money would be returned after the checks were completed.

Believing the story, her father transferred 1 million baht into her account. She then sent the full amount to an account controlled by the scam network.

The scammers later moved their communication to Telegram and ordered her to make five transfers between September 7 and 8.

Those payments were 9,806 baht, 590,000 baht, 16,000 baht, 4,830.83 baht and 162,831.57 baht, using both her own money and funds borrowed from relatives.

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In total, she transferred 1,783,468.40 baht across six transactions.

Her father became suspicious after sending the first 1 million baht and searched online for the company supposedly offering the scholarship.

He found that a company with the name existed, but its details did not match what his daughter had told him. He warned her to be careful, but she did not believe him and later left home before losing contact with the family.

Concerned that she had fallen victim to fraud, he reported the case to Khlong Luang Police Station.

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Investigators traced her to the Thanyaburi hotel on September 9, where officers from the ACSC, Provincial Police Region 1 and Pathum Thani police moved in to help her.

Inside the room, officers also found old banknotes and coins belonging to her father’s collection, along with three gold items. The source did not establish whether the scammers had instructed her to bring or transfer those valuables.

She was taken to Khlong Luang Police Station to file a formal complaint and continue the investigation.

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