Stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn dies from kidney failure

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 5:25 PM
128 1 minute read
Stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn dies from kidney failure | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Facebook: Princess Siribhachudabhorn Foundation

A former stray dog adopted by Her Royal Highness Princess Siribhachudabhorn has died suddenly from acute kidney failure, according to a Facebook post by the Princess’s foundation.

Moo Daeng, not to be confused with the pygmy hippo Moo Deng at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, was adopted from outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Korat.

The Facebook page of the Princess Siribhachudabhorn Foundation announced the news on June 9, saying Moo Daeng died peacefully on the morning of June 8 after suffering cardiac arrest linked to acute kidney failure.

A stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn from outside a convenience store has died from kidney failure.
Photo via Facebook: Princess Siribhachudabhorn Foundation

The post said veterinarians tried to save the dog, but her body did not respond to treatment.

The foundation thanked followers who had loved and supported Moo Daeng, who became known online after the Princess took her into care.

The post also urged pet owners and animal lovers to be careful about feeding dogs and cats human food, warning that some food safe for people can harm animals and contribute to illness, especially kidney disease.

According to the foundation, Moo Daeng had been placed on a controlled diet, including food suitable for dogs with kidney disease, after coming under the Princess’s care. However, it was already too late.

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A stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn from outside a convenience store has died from kidney failure.
Photo via Facebook: Princess Siribhachudabhorn Foundation

A later post shared remarks from the Princess, who apologised to followers for not announcing Moo Daeng’s death herself. She said she had been unable to eat or sleep properly and had been deeply upset since receiving the news from the veterinarian.

The Princess said Moo Daeng’s kidney problems may have built up over time from the food she had eaten before being adopted. She said the dog had recently shown abnormal kidney values before her condition worsened suddenly.

Moo Daeng was taken to hospital after vomiting at home. Veterinarians advised seven days of dialysis, but the dog later died despite treatment.

Residents near the convenience store where Moo Daeng used to stay said they were saddened by the news. Many remembered her as a friendly dog who often rested outside the shop and was fed by locals and schoolchildren.

A stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn from outside a convenience store has died from kidney failure.
Photo via Facebook: Princess Siribhachudabhorn Foundation

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 5:25 PM
128 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.