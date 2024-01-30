Stray bullet injures man in Bangkok car park incident

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 16:48, 30 January 2024| Updated: 16:48, 30 January 2024
Picture courtesy of Police TV.

A stray bullet hit a man in the leg as he sat in his car in a Bangkok car park last night. The incident was reported to the Thonglor police around 8.50pm by the victim, Voraset Klueniam, a 53 year old man.

Voraset was in his vehicle, stationed in a parking area on Rama 4 Road, when a bullet, originating from an unknown source, hit his right leg. The location of the incident was a car park at the Hinonmachi project near Big C’s Rama 4 branch in the Klong Tan area of Klong Toey district.

In their investigation, the police examined CCTV footage and inspected the nearby vehicles. They discovered a Toyota Fortuner in a different section of the parking area, sporting a bullet hole in the driver’s door.

On noticing a man acting suspiciously near the vehicle, the police questioned him about the bullet hole. The man, identified as Amphorn Chunate, was the driver of the Fortuner and was subsequently taken into custody.

Amphorn, who is also 53 years old, confessed that his gun had accidentally gone off. The police discovered a Colt pistol along with 14 rounds in a plastic bag inside his vehicle.

Amphorn was detained for further legal proceedings.

In related news, a teenager in Prachin Buri was shot three times after driving past a group of youths. The injured teenager was immediately transported to the hospital as the police launched a hunt for the gunman.

The incident took place near a curve leading into a residential community, in front of a local disaster rescue station. The police are also investigating the CCTV footage for further leads on the case.

The Deputy Detective, Ratphol Yodkhruea, from the local city police station, was alerted of the incident by the emergency room at Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital.

The report stated that a teenager had been shot once with an unidentified firearm, with the bullet piercing his left shoulder.

