Storm warnings issued for 35 Thai provinces with Bangkok facing major impact

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) issued storm warnings for 35 provinces across Thailand, with Bangkok expecting to bear the brunt with 80% of the area predicted to be hit hard. The public is urged to remain vigilant as the heavy rains may cause sudden flash floods.

The 24-hour weather forecast starting today, October 12, indicates a high-pressure system or cool air mass from China will pervade the northeastern region and the South China Sea, causing a monsoon trough to swoop over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region.

This weather pattern will result in thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas of the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the eastern region and the southern region.

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rain which could lead to sudden flooding and runoff, particularly in mountainous areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Sailors are also cautioned to navigate with care and avoid sailing in areas where there are thunderstorms as the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to have waves about 1 metre high. In stormy areas, waves could be more than 2 metres high.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates thunderstorms in 60% of the northern region, with most of the areas affected being Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet provinces. The lowest temperatures range between 22-25 degrees Celsius, with the highest between 31-34 degrees Celsius, and an east wind speed of 5-15 kilometres per hour.

Storm warnings

In the northeast, thunderstorms are expected in 20% of the region, mainly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Temperatures will range from 22-25 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32-33 degrees Celsius at the highest, with a northeast wind speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area and heavy rain in some places, including Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces.

The lowest temperatures will range from 24-26 degrees Celsius and the highest from 32-33 degrees Celsius, with an east wind speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, in the eastern region, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area and heavy rain in some places, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, and Chonburi provinces.

The lowest temperatures will range from 23-26 degrees Celsius and the highest from 32-34 degrees Celsius, with a southeast wind speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves will be about 1 metre high and in stormy areas, waves could be more than 2 metres high.

In the southern region (east coast), thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region and heavy rain in some places, particularly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.

Stormy areas

The lowest temperatures will range from 24-25 degrees Celsius and the highest from 32-35 degrees Celsius. The wind will be variable in direction, with a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves will be about 1 metre high and in stormy areas, waves could be more than 2 metres high.

In the southern region (west coast), thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region and heavy rain in some places, particularly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces.

The lowest temperatures will range from 24-25 degrees Celsius and the highest from 32-34 degrees Celsius, with a northeast wind speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves will be about 1 metre high and in stormy areas, waves could be more than 2 metres high.

Follow us on :













For Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area and heavy rain in some places. The lowest temperatures will range from 25-26 degrees Celsius and the highest from 32-34 degrees Celsius, with a variable wind speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.