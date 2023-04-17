10 fishing vessels sink in violent storms off southern Thailand coast

A helicopter crew and a fishermen rescued from one of the ten boats that sank in a storm at sea off Surat Thani yesterday. Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Violent storms in the coastal region led to the sinking of 10 out of 60 fishing vessels that embarked from ports in five coastal districts in the southern province of Thailand yesterday morning. Tragically, three crew members have been confirmed dead.

Out of the 60 boats that set sail, 48 were from the Pak Phanang district, with 121 crew members on board. During the raging storm, nine of the boats succumbed to the devastating weather conditions. One crew member was declared dead, while the rest were saved by two patrol boats from the 2nd Naval Area. Additionally, an air rescue helicopter provided by Wing 7 in Surat Thani located and airlifted three people to safety from the turbulent waters.

Three vessels with five crew members from the Tha Sala district and one boat with a crew of three from the Hua Sai district managed to safely return to shore, narrowly escaping the wrath of the storm, reported Bangkok Post.

Similarly, eight fishing boats from the Mueang district also navigated their way home safely. However, out of the 16 crew members on board, one was reported injured and one tragically drowned.

Follow us on :













Only a single boat with a four-person crew from the Sichon district sailed out yesterday morning, but its fate was similarly devastating as the vessel went down during the storm. Thankfully, three crew members were found and rescued, but a body believed to be the missing crew member was discovered floating in the waters off Sichon this morning.

The tragic loss of life and the substantial damage to the area’s fishing fleet serve as a stark reminder of the powerful and indiscriminate force of nature, particularly when aggravated by the changing climate. As storm patterns continue to become more unpredictable and destructive, fishermen and coastal communities around the world must grapple with the risks associated with their livelihoods.