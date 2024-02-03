Sri Racha restaurant owner falls victim to catering scam

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pa Restaurant in Bang Phra subdistrict of Sri Racha, Chon Buri, has become the latest victim of a catering reservation scam that left the owner out of pocket.

The restaurant owner, 55 year old Udom recounted his plight to the media on February 1, aiming to expose the scammers. A mysterious caller, posing as a prospective customer, expressed a keen interest in hosting a lavish company event at Pa Restaurant. The elusive VIPs supposedly mandated a specific brand of wine, adding a layer of sophistication to the con.

Duped by the veneer of credibility, Udom committed two bank transactions, collectively amounting to 20,000 baht, as an earnest down payment to a recommended wine shop. This shop, allegedly possessing the sought-after wine, quickly escalated the charade, demanding an additional 40,000 baht to settle the remaining balance. Sensing foul play, Udom staunchly refused any further payments, triggering an abrupt end to the communication.

Determined to prevent others from succumbing to a similar fate, Udom warned fellow business owners in the Sri Racha region to be vigilant against fraudulent schemes, especially those involving substantial orders and upfront payments, reported Pattaya Mail.

Udom called upon the local police to launch a thorough investigation to bring the scammers to justice. With a plea to apprehend not only the fraudsters but also the mysterious recipient of his hard-earned funds, Udom has turned his personal misfortune into a cautionary tale.

Follow us on :













In related news, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security revealed that more than 13 million of the elderly population in Thailand, constituting 20% of the total population, are susceptible to online scams. The ministry, led by Varawut Silpa-archa, is set to arm the elderly with digital literacy skills through an unprecedented nationwide campaign.

In other news, an illicit operation, exploiting the name of royal projects to defraud unsuspecting investors, has been exposed. Six individuals implicated in the scheme have been apprehended, with damages resulting from the con estimated at a staggering 270 million baht.