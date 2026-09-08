Thailand to bring in 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to ease shortages

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved two labour agreements with Sri Lanka, with an initial target of bringing in 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to help ease shortages in parts of the Thai labour market.

The agreements, approved today, September 8, include a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on labour cooperation and a separate employment agreement covering Sri Lankan workers in Thailand, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Capt Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn.

The government said the system will cover the entire recruitment process, from worker selection and employment contracts to health checks, legal entry, employment and eventual return to Sri Lanka.

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Thailand continues to face labour shortages in some sectors, with businesses and employers calling for more legal channels to recruit foreign workers.

Sri Lanka is among the first countries targeted under the plan, with an initial goal of bringing in 10,000 workers to fill areas where labour remains in short supply.

Patdarasm said the agreement follows several years of discussions and coordination between the two countries rather than being a short-term measure. The aim is to create a common system that can be monitored from recruitment in Sri Lanka through to employment in Thailand.

The labour cooperation MOU will cover the exchange of information on labour markets, laws and policies, as well as knowledge, specialists and best practices.

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It also includes cooperation on skills development, improving labour productivity and sharing information to help prevent illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

The separate employment agreement sets out how Sri Lankan workers will be recruited and selected, including information on employers, the number and qualifications of workers required, employment conditions and pay.

Selected workers must receive an employment contract before travelling to Thailand, and the contract must be signed directly between the worker and employer.

Sri Lankan workers will be entitled to fair and equal treatment without discrimination, as well as the rights and benefits provided under their employment contracts and Thai labour law. They will also be able to use legal channels to resolve employment disputes.

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Workers must enter and work in Thailand legally, obtain work permits and work only for the approved employer and in the occupation covered by their permit.

They must also pass required health checks and provide proof of health insurance before starting work.

Employment contracts will initially run for two years and may be extended for another two years.

Once the contract ends, workers must return to Sri Lanka. Employers will be responsible for the full cost of repatriation if the worker completes the agreed employment period.

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Patdarasm said the policy is not simply about increasing the number of foreign workers, but creating a legal and transparent recruitment system for jobs where Thailand still lacks enough workers.

The government also wants the framework to give workers clear contracts and legal protection while reducing the risks of illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

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