Srettha Thavisin confident to complete term, dismisses coalition expansion

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed intentions to complete his four-year term, reiterating the stability of the current coalition government. He dismissed any plans of incorporating the opposition Democrat Party into the government coalition at this time.

When questioned about the government’s ability to fulfil its four-year term, Thavisin confidently spoke about the collective effort of the cabinet ministers in serving the nation. He acknowledged the uncertain future but maintained a positive outlook, lauding the current ministers for their dedication to their roles.

“The future is uncertain, but as of today, we are quite happy. I believe all ministers are working to the best of their abilities.” PM Srettha stated.

In response to queries about potential additions to the coalition government, the Thai prime minister revealed that it wasn’t an immediate consideration. He highlighted the current harmony within the coalition and the candid discussion approach taken to resolve any issues.

“We are getting along well. When any problems arise, we will discuss them straightforwardly,” he said.

He further expressed satisfaction with the 314 House seats currently held by the government coalition, deeming it sufficient to govern the nation smoothly. Recognising the potential for varying opinions among ministers, he insisted that these could be addressed in a mature dialogue, reported Bangkok Post.

When probed about the possibility of inviting the Democrat Party to the coalition, PM Srettha acknowledged the numerical advantage but warned of the challenges that could arise, including the reallocation of cabinet seats.

the Prime Minister of Thailand also denied allegations of being influenced by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. He emphasised his focus on fulfilling his term and improving the lives of the people.

“I am the prime minister and I am trying to complete my four-year term. Most importantly, during my four-year tenure, I need to be sure the livelihoods of the people will improve,” he affirmed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reaffirmed the coalition government’s support, pointing out that it has the backing of 314 MPs in the House to push for beneficial bills. Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, stated that the government would always enjoy the backing of the coalition parties as long as it acts in the country’s best interests. However, he warned that any failure to do so would result in the loss of support, regardless of the number of House seats commanded by the government.