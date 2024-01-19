PM Srettha discusses direct flights from Brussels to Bangkok at WEF

Photo courtesy of The Nation

At the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to discuss stronger ties between the two nations at the Congress Centre on January 17.

Coming out of the high-profile meeting, the prime minister-cum-finance minister pledged to explore the prospect of direct flights between Brussels and Bangkok with the involvement of Thai Airways International. The promise reflects a bold move towards enhancing connectivity and fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

But that wasn’t all – the duo also dived into the progress of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between Thailand and the European Union. Additionally, the 61 year old Thai prime minister unveiled plans to upgrade the Thai passport, aiming to facilitate smoother European entry for Thai travellers.

On the sidelines, the Bangkok-born PM seized the opportunity to engage in talks with Bernard Mensah, President of the Bank of America and CEO of Merrill Lynch International. The discussions centred around future business collaborations, with Mensah expressing keen interest in bolstering investments in Thai corporations overseas, reported The Nation.

Furthermore, the tantalising prospect of co-hosting roadshow events with the Thai government emerged, aiming to amplify Thailand’s influence on the global stage.

In related news, PM Srettha took to his Twitter account to keep his compatriots in the loop about his diplomatic encounters at the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Thai prime minister spared no detail in sharing snippets of his discussions with a constellation of influential figures at the WEF. F

Follow us on :













rom rubbing shoulders with executives of global organisations and companies to tête-à-têtes with leaders of participating countries, the Thai Premier was on a mission.

In other news, PM Srettha met with the chairman of the Indian company Adani Group during the WEF. Adani Group, known for their extensive investments in developing ports and airports, expressed a strong interest in the Landbridge project, aimed at connecting India’s transportation to Japan and Korea, said the Thai PM.