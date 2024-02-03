Srettha aims to crush rubber smuggling ring in West Thailand

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 11:13, 03 February 2024| Updated: 11:15, 03 February 2024
69 1 minute read
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has unleashed a collaboration to tackle the escalating crisis of para rubber smuggling in Kanchanaburi province.

The PM’s decisive action involves a high-stakes order to key agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Royal Thai Army, to urgently confront the illicit trade.

Acknowledging the recent surge in smuggling activities, the prime minister left no room for ambiguity, demanding swift and comprehensive efforts to monitor border areas and crack down on illegal imports. In a positive twist, Srettha praised officials for their intensified campaign, resulting in a significant reduction in smuggled para rubber and a notable surge in domestic rubber prices, ultimately boosting farmers’ income.

The 61 year old PM underscored the critical importance of preventing market saturation, which could potentially lead to plummeting prices, and highlighted the necessity of curbing low-quality rubber that poses a threat to the entire national rubber industry.

Related news

To amplify his stance, PM Srettha directly assigned Army Chief General Charoenchai Hinthao to lead the eradication of illegal rubber and enforce stringent border surveillance to thwart any smuggling attempts, reported Pattaya Mail.

With Kanchanaburi province particularly vulnerable due to its multiple border crossings, including Baan Namphu Ron and Baan Phra Chedi Sam Ong, this latest move is poised to be a game-changer in the battle against para rubber smuggling.

In related news, charges have been levelled against three additional companies by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, over allegations of pork smuggling and document falsification. The Deputy Chief of the ministry’s Nakaraja Task Force, Thanadol Suwannaritr, revealed on Thursday, February 1, that his team discovered three more firms connected to the illegal activity. This brings the total number of companies under investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to 11.

In other news, a Thai father rescued his daughter last month from an international drug smuggling syndicate after a dealer attempted to deceive her into smuggling 7.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at over 20 million baht, into Australia.

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

