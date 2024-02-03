Srettha aims to crush rubber smuggling ring in West Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has unleashed a collaboration to tackle the escalating crisis of para rubber smuggling in Kanchanaburi province.

The PM’s decisive action involves a high-stakes order to key agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Royal Thai Army, to urgently confront the illicit trade.

Acknowledging the recent surge in smuggling activities, the prime minister left no room for ambiguity, demanding swift and comprehensive efforts to monitor border areas and crack down on illegal imports. In a positive twist, Srettha praised officials for their intensified campaign, resulting in a significant reduction in smuggled para rubber and a notable surge in domestic rubber prices, ultimately boosting farmers’ income.

The 61 year old PM underscored the critical importance of preventing market saturation, which could potentially lead to plummeting prices, and highlighted the necessity of curbing low-quality rubber that poses a threat to the entire national rubber industry.

To amplify his stance, PM Srettha directly assigned Army Chief General Charoenchai Hinthao to lead the eradication of illegal rubber and enforce stringent border surveillance to thwart any smuggling attempts, reported Pattaya Mail.

With Kanchanaburi province particularly vulnerable due to its multiple border crossings, including Baan Namphu Ron and Baan Phra Chedi Sam Ong, this latest move is poised to be a game-changer in the battle against para rubber smuggling.

