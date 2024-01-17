Sports car driver caught drifting at Sukhumvit Road intersection

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a daring public display of automotive bravado, a sports car driver was caught on CCTV performing multiple drifts at a busy traffic light intersection on Sukhumvit Road, in the Bang Saen district of Chon Buri. The reckless act occurred around 12.30am on January 8, inciting disapproval from locals.

According to surveillance footage, the driver performed several laps of drifting in the middle of a major road near Wat Tanon’s entrance. Despite the road being less occupied during the night, locals deem the action inappropriate for a public road, let alone a red light intersection.

A 44 year old resident, Aekchai, expressed his disapproval after viewing the clip. He explained that the behaviour was inconsiderate, especially as the area is a public road and a red light intersection. It’s not a place for car drifting or racing. He also warned potential copycats about the potential downside of these stunts. While it may seem fun at the moment, the consequences of an accident would be devastating and not worth the risk, reported KhaoSod.

Aekchai further advised those considering such actions to think ahead for their fellow road users. He suggested that those interested in racing should do so in a designated racetrack instead.

Punnanont Wijittho, Station Head of San Suk Police Station, has acknowledged the incident and ordered investigative officers to examine CCTV footage from various points. The officer aims to trace the car’s route before and after the incident.

Punnanont disclosed that they have initial information on the car in question, but chose not to reveal further details due to ongoing investigations. He is confident that they will soon apprehend the driver to face charges.

In a similar incident in September last year, a reckless car drifting through a busy Chon Buri intersection drew widespread criticism. Residents expressed concern over the dangerous stunt, emphasising potential risks and injuries.