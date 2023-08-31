Fatal twist: Speeding pickup truck shatters young life in Nonthaburi accident (explicit video)

Image via Khaosod.

A tragic accident claimed the life of a four year old boy, six days after he was critically injured by a speeding Toyota pickup truck in Nonthaburi province. The incident, which occurred around 8.50pm on Saturday, August 26, left the young boy, known as Khao Oat, with severe injuries, including a skull fracture, broken ribs, a broken left arm, and a punctured lung.

Khao Oat was playing near a hostel along the Klong Khun Si Road in Sai Noi district when the accident occurred. His father was across the road, gathering vegetables by the canal. Seeing his father, the young boy tried to cross the road and was hit by the speeding pickup. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Despite being rushed to Phra Nangklao Hospital, Khao Oat could not be saved and died last night. His parents, Naphaporn Thienwan and Boonchuay Leebamroong, have since lodged a police report and are seeking justice for their son’s untimely death.

An eyewitness to the accident, a 62 year old security guard at the hostel who wished to remain anonymous, described the horrific incident. He said he saw Khao Oat playing near his father’s pickup truck before he made the fatal decision to cross the road. A motorcyclist passed by, causing the young boy to pause momentarily. However, as soon as the motorbike was gone, the young boy was hit by the speeding Toyota pickup.

The family is now preparing for Khao Oat’s funeral, which will be held at the Wat Plai Khlong Khun Si. His body was sent to the Forensic Science Institute at the Rangsit Center of Thammasat University for a detailed autopsy.

The incident stirred a wave of sympathy and anger in the community. Residents are calling for stricter enforcement of speed limits, especially in residential areas, to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future. Meanwhile, the hunt is on for the hit-and-run driver.

