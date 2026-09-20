Speeding driver blamed for scaring wild elephants in Khao Yai

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Wild elephant lovers criticised a driver online yesterday, September 19, after a car reportedly sped past a father and calf crossing a road in Khao Yai National Park. A political party leader is now urging the park chief to take disciplinary action against the man.

The two wild elephants, Pho Ngathong and Tonkla, were walking across the road when the car came through, according to online posts. The startled calf ran to the roadside and nearly collided with its father.

Online users asked what the elephants had done wrong and why the driver showed so little regard for them.

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Kanchana Silpa-archa, leader of the Chart Thai Pattana Party, also known as Nuna, addressed the incident on her Facebook page. She said the driver’s behaviour frightened Tonkla and nearly hit Pho Ngathong, and asked whether he would take responsibility had he hit the elephant in its own habitat.

Kanchana said she understands the driver to be a retired park official, whom she described as a former assistant chief.

She urged Chaiya, the chief of Khao Yai National Park, to deal with the man firmly. Kanchana claimed he has a record of poor behaviour and has been warned repeatedly, adding that another warning would not be enough because it appeared to be a lasting habit.

She also warned that the park chief would face public backlash if the case was not handled decisively.

Kanchana had earlier asked online where the driver was hiding.

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