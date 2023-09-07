Special warfare officer shot dead, deputy commander injured in Nakhon Pathom dispute

Image courtesy of Sanook.

A fatal shooting occurred in Nakhon Pathom province, where one man lost his life while another sustained injuries. The incident took place in a spacious yard fronting a house located in Ta Kong Subdistrict, Mueang District.

The shooting resulted in the death of Sub-Lieutenant Sivakorn Sai Bua, a staff sergeant from the 1st Special Warfare Command, 2nd Infantry Regiment, and left Lieutenant Wasin Pannapee, deputy commander of the 2nd Infantry Regiment, injured.

Around 10pm yesterday, local police from Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station were alerted to a shooting incident. On-site investigations revealed the location to be a large yard in front of a house within the Ta Kong Subdistrict.

Witnesses identified the deceased as Sub-Lieutenant Sivakorn Sai Bua from the 1st Special Warfare Command, 2nd Infantry Regiment, who sustained more than seven gunshot wounds to his body. Lieutenant Vasin Pannapee, deputy commander of the 2nd Infantry Regiment, was injured in his left arm and has since been hospitalised.

According to reports, a local subdistrict headman in Nakhon Pathom had invited highway police officers to dine at his house earlier in the evening. He allegedly sought to familiarise himself with the officers as they worked within the same area. However, the situation escalated when the headman demanded that his party members be transferred to the jurisdiction of Sub-Lieutenant Sivakorn.

This request was denied, leading to a heated argument between the headman and the officers. The headman, clearly agitated, left the dining table abruptly. Shortly after, an armed individual approached the dining table where the officers were seated, opened fire, and immediately fled the scene.

Locals testified that Sub-Lieutenant Sivakorn was known for his straightforwardness, explaining to the headman that transfers had to adhere to the regulations of the department.

The headman, on the other hand, was influential within the local area, and nobody wished to have any problems with him for fear of potential danger.

As of now, both the headman and the shooter remain at large. However, reports suggest that after the incident, the headman ordered his cohorts to destroy evidence by discarding 9-millimetre bullet shells in a bin and dismantling the CCTV system, reports Sanook.

