Special tactic: Thai police pays respect to buffaloes to clear road (video)

Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจนครบาลบางชัน

A great number of people have read the book or seen The Horse Whisperer movie, now get ready for the buffalo whisperer after a video shared by Bang Chan Police Station went viral showing a Thai officer whispering sweet nothings in the ears of two buffaloes blocking a road in Bangkok.

The Horse Whisperer is a 1998 movie based on the 1995 novel of the same name. It’s doubtful whether there will be a sequel based on the Thai officer’s Dr Doolittle-esque animal-talking skills but his actions brought a smile to the faces of thousands on social media.

Bang Chan Police Station yesterday shared a video of the officer on Facebook asking the buffaloes to move along. The video caption said…

“There is nothing in the world that Thai police cannot do. Police Senior Sergeant Major Phisit Mumanee of the Bang Chan Police Station Traffic Department successfully negotiated with two buffaloes blocking the road in Soi Ramkamhaeng 118 at 2am on January 2.”

The video showed Phisit slowly approaching two buffaloes lying and standing in the middle of the road. He then had a quick chat with the standing buffalo.

“I received a complaint from locals saying that you are blocking the road. Do you understand that people cannot travel anywhere if you block the road like this? Look at you, lying in the middle of the road. You have to move over there. Please move over there. People keep calling the police about you two. Stand up. Tell your girlfriend (female buffalo) to get up and move.”

After spending some time trying to convince the buffaloes to jog on, Phisit is then seen sitting down and paying respect to the female buffalo lying on the road. The male buffalo eventually left for his corral, followed by the female. The officer ran after them until they reached their corral and turned to the camera to say a few words about his successful mission.

“Successfully sending them off to their natural habitat. Thank you.”

The video has become the most viewed and popular content on the Bang Chan Police Station’s Facebook page, amassing over 2,200 views and garnering 140 reactions. Netizens praised Phisit for his adept negotiation skills with the buffaloes.

“The Royal Thai Police must promote you to police colonel for this successful job.”

“So cute!”

“This is so sweet. I hope Thailand has more of this kind of police.”

“They should be fined for blocking the road.”

As well as putting a smile on people’s faces, this heartwarming video is helping to improve the image of the Thai police after a series of corruption scandals last year.