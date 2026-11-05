Spain, Portugal, Tonga agree to visa exemptions for Thai officials

Thailand has signed visa-waiver agreements with Spain, Portugal and Tonga that will allow holders of certain Thai government passports to travel without applying for visas. The agreements do not apply to ordinary Thai passport holders.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow signed the agreements during diplomatic missions in October, as Thailand continued efforts to improve travel arrangements and expand international cooperation.

The agreement with Spain, signed during Sihasak’s visit to Madrid, applies only to holders of Thai official passports. Portugal’s agreement, signed on October 23, covers both official and diplomatic passports.

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The exemptions are intended to make it easier for government representatives to travel for official duties, meetings and cooperation between government agencies.

Thailand signed a third agreement with Tonga on October 29, covering holders of valid Thai diplomatic and official passports. Sihasak signed the agreement with Crown Prince Tupoutoa Ulukalala, who also serves as Tonga’s foreign minister.

Under the arrangement, eligible passport holders will be allowed to enter, leave or transit through Tonga without a visa and remain for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

However, the Tonga agreement will take effect only 30 days after both countries have notified each other through diplomatic channels that they have completed the necessary domestic procedures.

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The three agreements do not extend visa-free travel to ordinary Thai passport holders. Thailand is separately seeking support from Spain and Portugal for easier Schengen visa arrangements, including a visa waiver for Thai nationals.

During his visit to Madrid, Sihasak discussed visa arrangements with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno on October 21, as part of the eighth round of Thai-Spanish political consultations.

He also met Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel during his visit to Portugal, where the two signed the visa-waiver agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders.

Beyond the agreements for government passport holders, Thailand sought support from both Spain and Portugal for visa-free Schengen travel for ordinary Thai citizens. The wider exemption remains a proposal and is separate from the agreements signed in October.

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