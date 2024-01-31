Southern Thailand to acquire new Andaman Airport

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Envisioned as a direct long-haul flight hub, Airports of Thailand (AOT) is fast-tracking the construction of the much-anticipated Andaman International Airport.

In a recent visit, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit inspected the airport’s progress in Phang Nga province, initiating transformative steps to bolster local transport infrastructure. The Andaman International Airport, currently in its second stage of development, is strategically crafted to complement Phuket Airport.

Both airports are set to handle a whopping 18 million passengers annually, a staggering surge from the 12.5 million currently managed by Phuket Airport alone.

Andaman International Airport will cater to direct long-distance international flights. Meanwhile, Phuket Airport will continue to serve as the domestic and short-haul international flight hub, ensuring seamless travel for every kind of traveller.

Moreover, the transport minister is also laying the groundwork for improved land transport infrastructure to seamlessly connect the two aviation giants, promising an unparalleled passenger experience, reported Pattaya Mail.

Deputy AOT Director Kirati Kitmanawat affirmed that the AOT will swiftly act on the minister’s directives. The two airports are strategically positioned just 23.4 kilometres apart, and the breezy journey between them via Sarasin Bridge clocks in at under 20 minutes.

In related news, the Airports of Thailand (AOT) is gearing up to transform the aviation landscape by pledging to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and zero carbon emissions by 2032. AOT, responsible for overseeing the nation’s major hubs, has laid out an ambitious strategy to slash a whopping 50% of its annual carbon footprint, currently standing at 300,000 tons.

