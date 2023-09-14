Southern Thai community shaken by drug-infused gay sex scandal involving abbot

Photo via Facebook KhaoSod

A startling revelation has ruffled the robes of both locals and monks alike in the tranquil southern province of Phattalung after a sinning abbot had been dealing in more than just sermons, he was caught offering drugs to men in the community in exchange for gay sex, leaving the community in disbelief.

A woman who lives near the temple told Channel 3 that her husband allegedly had gay sex with the abbot, Terdchai Suttiyano. According to the woman, the abbot asked her husband and other young men in the community to have with him in exchange for methamphetamine.

Locals corroborated the woman’s claim, saying that Abbot Terdchai allegedly had been having sex and using drugs in his accommodation at the temple for years.

Locals said that they had evidence in the form of a conversation on social media, pictures and videos of the sinning abbot engaged in sexual activity. But all the evidence was ignored because the abbot is the grandson of an influential senior monk in the area.

Channel 3 reporters visited the temple to interview monks about the issue, and two monks confirmed that the information from the locals was true. The monks said they had urged the sinning abbot to stop his behaviour but he refused, telling them it was his own business.

The monks revealed that locals printed out explicit pictures of the abbot and distributed them among the community to expose his behaviour but the abbot was not offended.

The monks said they wanted to move to other temples but they had to take care of the temple as the abbot disappeared a month ago.

Channel 3 reported that they had contacted the National Office of Buddhism to inquire about the abbot’s punishment but the authorities passed the responsibility on to the Sangha Supreme Council.

After the story went viral on Thai social media, the Sangha Supreme Council summoned Abbot Terdchai and ordered him to leave his monkhood. The abbot complied with the order on Tuesday, September 12. The council said this was the most it could do as punishment. Drug use is beyond the council’s responsibility.

