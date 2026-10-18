Southeast Asia haze hits highest regional alert level

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 18, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Southeast Asia haze hits highest regional alert level
Photo courtesy of AFP

Singapore and Kuala Lumpur ranked among the world’s most polluted major cities yesterday, October 17, as haze from Indonesian fires pushed Southeast Asia to its highest regional alert level.

Singapore placed second on IQAir’s live ranking, behind Baghdad, with Kuala Lumpur third. All readings were at very hazardous levels, according to AFP.

The months-long pollution has closed schools, fuelled a surge in respiratory conditions and restricted outdoor activities in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Timor-Leste.

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Singapore said on Friday, October 16, that it would issue warnings to seven Indonesian companies it holds responsible for the fires. They are mainly pulpwood and timber suppliers in Sumatra, including Bumi Andalas Permai, Bumi Mekar Hijau and SBA Wood Industries.

Indonesia, meanwhile, said it had used dry ice at one of South Sumatra’s main airports to try to clear the smoke. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 2.4 tonnes were dispersed by plane.

The Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) activated Alert Level 3 for the southern Asean region on October 16. The alert is reserved for widespread moderate to dense smoke haze observed over two or more consecutive days. It is the highest of four tiers, and the centre has already issued two Level 3 alerts this year.

Residents in Malaysia have called on the 11 member bloc to act.

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Zul Hafiz, a 39 year old teacher cycling from Shah Alam to Kuala Lumpur, said the haze cannot continue.

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“This thing needs to stop.”

Khairul Azhar, a 33 year old bank officer in Kuala Lumpur, said Malaysia is bearing the cost of another country’s actions.

“It’s a bit unfair on Malaysia because of the irresponsible behaviour of our neighbouring country.”

In Timor-Leste, unhealthy air persisted in the capital Dili, and schools were closed. Timor-Leste warned conditions may worsen.

Philippines foreign department spokesperson for Asean issues Dominic Xavier Imperial said the haze would be discussed at upcoming meetings ahead of the Asean summit in Manila in November.

Southeast Asia haze hits highest regional alert level
Photo courtesy AFP

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 18, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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