South Thailand: Volunteer killed, four injured in Thai insurgent ambush

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In a tragic turn just days after peace negotiations resumed, a roadside explosion in the Janae district of Thailand’s Narathiwat province yesterday killed a defence volunteer and left four others with serious injuries.

The volunteers, aboard an armoured pickup truck bound for the Chang Phuek Tambon Administrative Organisation, fell victim to insurgents’ treachery along Road 4217 in Ban Kumoong village. Concealed within the roadside foliage, a deadly improvised explosive device (IED) lay in wait, triggered by the passing vehicle, reported Thai PBS World.

The resulting blast violently overturned the truck, claiming the life of the driver instantaneously. In the chaos that followed, reinforcements rushed to the scene to transport the injured to the district hospital for urgent medical attention.

In related news, the dialogue between the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu-Patani (BRN) and the Thai government’s peace team took place last Tuesday, February 6 in Malaysia, as disclosed by a source from the National Security Council (NSC). The two-day negotiation session was steered by Chatchai Bangchuad, NSC deputy secretary-general, representing the NSC team, and Anas Abdulrahman, a high-ranking BRN official, leading the rebel group’s negotiators.

The source revealed that both teams have incorporated new members into their peace panels. General Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, the previous chief of the Malaysian armed forces, will be participating as the Malaysian facilitator. The primary focus was to advance a joint agreement on peace in the Deep South. The end goal was to finalise a deal within this year.

Follow us on :













In other news, a Malaysian businessman was apprehended at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, after confessing to the brutal murder of an employee.

The arrest took place last Monday evening, February 5 around 10pm. The suspect, a 31 year old man of Chinese descent, was detained upon arrival from Malaysia. Thai authorities had been alerted by their Malaysian counterparts regarding the suspect’s involvement in the murder of a 24 year old Malaysian Chinese employee at Route66 Club in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, a venue reportedly owned by the suspect.